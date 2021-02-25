Covid: Vaccine refusal tackled via Mosque training sessions
Muslim leaders in Oldham are being invited to training sessions on Covid vaccines after a survey found 50% of the community would reject the jab.
Oldham Mosques Council (OMC) has urged prominent community members to attend vaccine education workshops.
A December survey found 28% of Muslims in Oldham would take the vaccine, 22% were unsure and 50% would refuse.
Council member Abdul Basit Shah blamed social media for rising suspicion and disinformation around the vaccine.
Mr Shah said the OMC had enlisted "professionals and people who know what they are talking about" to answer any questions and concerns.
Training at for imams and other prominent community figures began three weeks ago at the European Islamic Centre in Oldham.
The workshops raise awareness of the vaccine, explain it is safe to use and encourage and build people's confidence "so that people are engaged".
The training days, which will continue for another two weeks, start with a talk from an Islamic scholar, followed by a presentation with a GP and then a question-and-answer session.
"We are trying to build their confidence so that they then go out into their community and send that message out to their groups, their organisations," Mr Shah said.
The programme also aims to reach women leaders and is conducting several women-only sessions.
Mr Shah said: "We need to make sure that this rollout is balanced between men and women.
"It is about fairness and equality and we organise this training where people feel comfortable."
The council and organisers will assess the success of the programme with a follow-up survey in a few weeks' time and from vaccine uptake numbers.