Husband 'drowned' wealthy wife on holiday in Denmark
A husband drowned his wealthy heiress wife while on holiday in Denmark to get his hands on a "vast fortune", a court has heard.
Donald McPherson, 47, murdered Paula Leeson after taking out life insurance policies worth £3.5m, it is alleged.
The 47-year-old, from Sale, Greater Manchester drowned in the swimming pool of their rented house in June 2017.
Mr McPherson, who is a property developer, pleaded not guilty to murder at Manchester Crown Court.
The jury was told that Mr McPherson met his future wife at the family business - W Leeson and Son - which specialises in ground works and skip hire.
They married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, in June 2014, in a "grand, no expense-spared affair".
However, the court heard that Mr McPherson had a "big secret".
Prosecuting David McLachlan said Mr McPherson had taken out seven life insurance policies on his wife who was in line to inherit the family business worth "millions".
'Financial motive'
Ahead of their marriage Paula Leeson made a second will, which the prosecution say was forged by her husband.
And two life insurance policies for Paula Leeson, each worth £400,000, benefitting her son, had a forged Trust form attached to them, diverting the cash to himself.
Handwriting experts could not say who forged the documents, but Mr McPherson was the only person who stood to gain.
Paula Leeson knew nothing about the insurance policies and only went on holiday to the small Danish town of Norre Nebel to please her husband, the court was told.
The mother-of-one died three days into the trip.
Mr McLachlan said: "It was a sinister pre-planned killing and the person responsible for her drowning was none other than her husband Donald McPherson.
"The motive for the drowning was the oldest and simplest one in the book. It was financial."
The Danish police did not know about the insurance policies while they investigated the drowning "accident", the jury heard.
The trial continues.
