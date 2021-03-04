BBC News

Congleton death: Man charged with woman's murder

image captionThe 47-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at a property in Cheshire.

David Mottram, 47, was arrested at 23:15 GMT on Tuesday after officers found Samantha Heap's body on Nursery Lane in Congleton.

Cheshire Police said the 45-year-old's family were being supported by specialist officers.

Mr Mottram, of Nursery Lane, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court via video-link later.

