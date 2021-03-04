Man accused of murdering wife 'told friend she died in sleep'
A property developer accused of murdering his wife to gain £3.5m in insurance payouts told a friend she had "died in her sleep", a court has heard.
Paula Leeson, 47, drowned in a 4ft deep swimming pool while on holiday in Denmark in June 2017.
Her husband Donald McPherson also told friend Joseph Ennis-Cole, Ms Leeson was allergic to medication and never said she had drowned.
Mr McPherson, 47, from Sale, denies murder at Manchester Crown Court.
He is accused of a "sinister pre-planned killing" of his wife who drowned in the swimming pool at a cottage they rented while on holiday in the small Danish town of Norre Nebel.
'Tinder for widows'
Mr Ennis-Cole, who met Mr McPherson at a flying school, told the jury: "Don said she had died in her sleep.
"It changed to she had an issue with her teeth and was allergic to medication.
"Then later, closer to the inquest, it became clear she actually drowned. Don did not actually tell me that."
The witness said Mr McPherson later claimed he did not mention the drowning so as not to "spook" him.
Mr McPherson also invited his friend to join a dating group he said was "like Tinder for widows" and where he had met another woman four months after the death of his wife.
Mr Ennis-Cole, declined the offer to pretend to be a widow and join the group called Widowed and Young, the court heard.
The court also heard Mr McPherson spent £17,000 on flying lessons which were "a private hobby" kept secret from Ms Leeson.
"It was also a bit of a laugh at the flying school. He would get a call and play his drill and say, 'I'm just in the loft Paula, I will ring you back'," Mr Ennis-Cole said.
He also told the jury that Mr McPherson used another name for himself, Rob Jones, both online and in person.
The prosecution claim Mr McPherson took out seven life insurance policies on his wife and forged her will.
Another witness, Lynn Dale, one of Ms Leeson's best friends, told the court about signing two "Trust" documents, which would divert around £800,000 life insurance from Ms Leeson's son to Mr McPherson in the event of her death.
Ms Dale said: "I do not recognise the document at all. I can categorically state this is not my signature and not my handwriting, I have no knowledge of ever having been asked to complete this."
The trial continues.
