Oldham death: Murder arrests over body of woman found at house
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a house.
Greater Manchester Police said the woman, who was thought to be 29, was found at the property on Ashton Road, Oldham at about 12:15 GMT on Thursday.
A spokesman said a post-mortem examination was yet to take place but initial inquiries suggested she had been stabbed multiple times.
The men, aged 35 and 41, remain in custody for questioning.
Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Cheryl Chatterton said officers were keeping an "open mind" about what had happened, but were treating it as an "isolated" incident.
