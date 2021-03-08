Oldham death: Man charged with murdering woman
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a house.
Police were called to an address on Ashton Road in Oldham at 12:15 GMT on Thursday following reports of concerns for the welfare of a woman.
Daniel Smith, 41, of Park Road in Oldham, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
Greater Manchester Police said the death was an "isolated" incident.
The woman's death has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous police contact, the force said.
