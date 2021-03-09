Walkden house fire: Woman admits manslaughter after fatal blaze
- Published
A woman has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a woman who died in a house fire in Salford.
Michelle Pearson, 37, died almost two years after the blaze at her home in Walkden, Salford, in December 2017.
Courtney Brierley, 23, admitted the charge via a video hearing at Manchester Crown Court. She will be sentenced at a later date.
Zak Bolland, 26 and David Worrall, 28, have been charged with murder and are due to stand trial on 15 March.
