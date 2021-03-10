Jack Barnes: Charges considered over 'I can't breathe' death
Charges are being considered after a man was unlawfully killed following public transport workers restraining him despite shouting "I can't breathe".
Jack Barnes, 29, was held by Metrolink staff in Manchester in 2016, suffered a cardiac arrest and died weeks later.
Prosecutors said manslaughter charges will not be reconsidered as the inquest did not uncover new medical evidence between his death and the restraint.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is considering assault charges.
Despite three case reviews no-one has ever been charged over the death of Mr Barnes from Hull.
Four men were arrested but the CPS said there was not sufficient evidence to prosecute.
The inquest heard four Metrolink workers gave a nine-minute chase to Mr Barnes after a row with him at Manchester Victoria station.
Bodycam footage from a camera worn by one of the four workers showed while being held down with his left cheek on the pavement, Mr Barnes asked for help, repeatedly shouting out: "I can't breathe."
The inquest held in February was told the father-of-one's life effectively ended while being held face down outside the Australasia restaurant in Deansgate.
Concluding his death was unlawful, coroner Nigel Meadows said the workers' actions amounted to manslaughter.
"Following new evidence arising out of the inquest, prosecutors are considering whether charges of assault can be brought in relation to this tragic incident," the CPS said in a statement.
"However, we are unable to reconsider manslaughter charges because there is no new medical evidence that establishes a clear link between Mr Barnes's death and the actions of the suspects."
The CPS said the "standard of proof required for criminal proceedings is higher than that of an inquest".
It said it was writing to Mr Barnes's family to "explain our reasoning".