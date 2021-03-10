Covid: Police to review £10k fine for NHS protest organiser
A £10,000 fine handed to an NHS protest organiser is to be reviewed by police following a request by the mayor of Greater Manchester.
Karen Reissmann, 61, was fined for breaching Covid-19 rules at a rally in Manchester against the proposed 1% payrise for NHS workers.
Andy Burnham said Greater Manchester Police would now review the fine to check it was "done fairly".
He added police have "no choice" but to enforce coronavirus regulations.
About 40 people attended the rally in the city centre on Sunday, where police issued the fine to Ms Reissmann.
Public gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus lockdown rules.
Deputy Mayor Bev Hughes said the notice was given after the organiser had refused to comply with officers.
Speaking in his regular weekly press briefing, Mr Burnham said police officers "obviously have to enforce the law".
However, the force had a duty to do so "proportionately", he said, and it would review the fine to ensure it was issued "correctly" and "fairly".
On Monday, actor Maxine Peake backed an appeal to pay the £10,000 fixed penalty notice.
The government has faced a backlash after its announcement on the 1% payrise, with inflation forecasts indicating the proposed figure could in fact amount to a real-terms cut.
