Anthony Grainger death: Police forces 'must learn from shooting'
Police forces must learn from the death of a man who was shot by an officer who was given out of date intelligence, the police watchdog has said.
Anthony Grainger, who was unarmed, was shot during a police operation in 2012.
An inquiry previously heard firearms officers had accessed "inaccurate" information during the operation.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Mr Grainger's death must lead to forces only using the most up-to-date information.
IOPC director for major investigations Steve Noonan said while there had been "no wrongdoing" by the Greater Manchester Police officer who shot Mr Grainger, he wanted "to ensure police forces learn" from his death.
"We want the public to be confident that future operations are planned and carried out based on the highest-quality intelligence," he added.
Mr Grainger was fatally wounded in Culcheth, Warrington, after being under surveillance as part of Operation Shire, which has been set up to target an organised crime gang.
A public inquiry into the shooting criticised senior GMP officers and found a "catastrophic series of failings and errors".
Following the inquiry and its own investigations, the IOPC has recommended that if a senior officer becomes aware that "exposure to prior information" may adversely influence an officer's "assessment of threat and risk, they should take steps to address the issue", which could include removing the officer from the operation.
The recommendation has been accepted by the National Police Chiefs' Council.
An investigation into the use of an unapproved CS dispersal canister during the operation continues.