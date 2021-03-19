Knutsford teenager cleared of knife charge
A teenager accused of having a knife in public has been cleared of the charge.
Joshua Molnar, 18, of The Shambles in Knutsford, Cheshire, denied having a sheath and knife on South Drive in Wilmslow on 17 February 2019.
Simon Mills, prosecuting, told Chester Crown Court the case had been reviewed and there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.
Recorder Paul Taylor entered a not guilty verdict to the count of possession of a bladed article.
Mr Molnar will go on trial accused of handling stolen goods at the same court on 12 July.
