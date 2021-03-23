Stockport death: Three manslaughter arrests after death of woman, 42
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter through gross neglect after a woman was found dead at a house in Greater Manchester.
Emergency services were called to Arley Grove in the Adswood area of Stockport at 16:00 GMT on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating the sudden death of a 42-year-old woman.
Two men - aged 28 and 63 - and a 56-year-old woman are being held over the woman's death. Inquiries are "ongoing".
