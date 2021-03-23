Ex-Manchester United player Ronnie Wallwork fractured man's eye socket in trainers' row
A former Manchester United footballer fractured a man's eye socket in a row over his trainers, a court heard.
Ronnie Wallwork, 43, punched Alan Mulholland when he stepped on his trainers in a pub in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on 22 December 2019.
He admitted grievous bodily harm and got an 18-month suspended sentence at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
Wallwork, who won the Premier League title in 2001, was further ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
He also has to complete a rehabilitation programme and pay Mr Mulholland £500 compensation.
Co-defendant David Gardner, 43, from Newton Heath, Manchester, admitted the same charge and was given the same sentence.
'Brutal attack'
The court heard the assault, which lasted 25 seconds, happened after comments were made about Wallwork's white trainers.
CCTV showed Gardner headbutt Mr Mulholland before Wallwork punched him several times at The Jam Works Bar.
Defending, Alex Langhorn said Mr Mulholland had stepped on Wallwork's shoes just prior to the attack.
Judge Tina Landale said the "brutal attack" was "out of character" for both men.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Mulholland said the attack has left him "always looking over my shoulder worrying about being assaulted again".
The midfielder joined United as a trainee in 1993 but struggled to command a first-team place and joined West Bromwich Albion in 2002.
Mr Langhorn said Wallwork, of Failsworth near Oldham, had been stabbed in 2006 and the trauma had a "catastrophic affect on his life and still affects him to this day".
Wallwork was jailed in December 2011 for 15 months for selling parts from stolen high-performance cars.
