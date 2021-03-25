Oldham murder: Six arrested over man's stab death
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death.
Police were called to Flora Street in Oldham at about 03:00 GMT to reports a man in his 20s had been stabbed.
The man, who has not been named, was taken to the Royal Oldham Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The six people arrested on suspicion of his murder remain in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Ch Insp Ben Cottam said detectives believed it was an "isolated incident".
"I would like to be clear that our investigation remains very much ongoing and I would ask anyone with information to come forward," he said.
"No matter how minor you may think it is, it could prove invaluable to our investigation."
