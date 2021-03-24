Hale death: Man, 72, held in murder probe after woman found dead
A 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found fatally injured at a house.
Emergency services were called to Canterbury Road in Hale, Greater Manchester at about 09:15 GMT on Wednesday.
A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said. The man was taken to hospital with serious neck and arm injuries.
Det Supt Neil Jones said it had been a "distressing incident".
He said detectives remained at the scene and asked anyone with information to contact police.
