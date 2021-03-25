Greater Manchester bus network back under public control
Greater Manchester's bus network is being brought back under public control.
The region's buses will be run in a London-style system where operators bid to run services on a franchise basis.
Mayor Andy Burnham approved the plans designed to improve services and cut fares which were backed by nine of the region's 10 councils.
Stagecoach, which is seeking a judicial review over the plans, said it was "disappointed and surprised".
Greater Manchester will be the first area outside the capital to have a regulated bus system since the 1980s.
'Game changing'
It means fares, timetables and routes will be set by local authorities instead of private companies but operators may be able to continue running services under a franchise system.
Mr Burnham said it would be introduced by 2023.
Both Stagecoach and another operator Rotala have said the decision-making process behind franchising was "unlawful" and have launched separate legal challenges, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Pascale Robinson, from public ownership campaign group We Own It, who ran the Better Buses for Greater Manchester campaign, said it was "absolutely game-changing" for the region's public transport.
"Bringing our buses into public control will transform our bus network so that it can work for passengers, rather than for private profit," she said.
Stagecoach said it was "disappointed and surprised" the mayor had chosen to push ahead with the proposals and not wait for the outcome of its application for a judicial review, due in court on 27 and 28 May.
It accused the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) of carrying out a public consultation which "failed to meet the standards on proper process, evidence and analysis required by law".
The GMCA earlier said it had filed a response to the judicial review application.