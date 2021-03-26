Leigh death: Murder arrest after man's body found in canal
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a canal in Greater Manchester.
The discovery was made in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near King Street in Leigh at 07:00 GMT on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with multiple injuries and police are exploring all lines of inquiry.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "We understand that incidents of this nature can be distressing for the community.
"I want to reassure the public that we are doing all that we can to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible."
