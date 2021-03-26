Covid: Councillor whose parents died thanks NHS for support
A councillor who lost both parents to Covid has paid tribute to the NHS staff who "carried on tirelessly" when treating them.
Donna Williams' mother Patricia Williams, 70, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, died with coronavirus in an ambulance in March 2020.
Ms Williams, a Rochdale councillor, said a paramedic held her hand while she took her last breath.
Her father Maurice Williams, 72, died in hospital last month.
He had been struggling to breathe after contracting Covid and died two days later.
Ms Williams, a Labour councillor who represents Middleton, made her comments during a debate on a motion to support a call for an NHS pay rise.
She said she felt moved to tell her parents' story after the government recommended that NHS staff in England should receive a 1% pay increase this year.
"I have seen their grief, their anger and the sadness they have felt through all of this. But they have all carried on tirelessly," she said.
She added: "It was a paramedic who held my mum's hand and comforted her when she took her last breath en-route to hospital.
"It was a paramedic who came to my house to take my dad to hospital to be ventilated - knowing that me and my dad were affected with Covid."
She said it was "our amazing NHS staff who have kept our country going" during the pandemic.
Ms Williams said a recommendation for "exhausted" NHS workers to be given a 1% pay rise was "insulting" and "totally unacceptable".
The Labour motion was supported unanimously by councillors when put to the vote, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Health department officials earlier said the increase was still above the CPI rate of inflation, whilst some staff would see a higher rise under a previously agreed three-year deal.
The NHS Pay Review Body is due to recommend salary levels for health service staff before early May, before ministers then make a final decision.
