Cole Kershaw: shooting Three convicted of boxer murder
Three men have been convicted of murdering a teenage boxer who was shot in Greater Manchester.
Cole Kershaw, 18, was fatally wounded in Chesham Road, Bury, on 12 August at 21:40 BST and died later in hospital.
Kamran Mohammed, 19, of Kingsdale Close, Mohammed Izaarh Khan, 21, of Palace Street, both in Bury, and Khayam Ali Khurshid, 28, of Eton Hill Road, Radcliffe, were convicted at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square.
They will be sentenced on 16 April.
They were also found guilty of one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The court heard how all three men were in a silver BMW that was pursuing a Ford Mondeo with Mr Kershaw and four others inside.
Three shots were fired, with the third hitting Mr Kershaw in the chest
Ch Insp Andy Butterworth said: "Today justice has been served for young Cole and his family.
"Cole has been at the centre of this investigation throughout and we have done all we can to ensure that those responsible for his callous murder are held to account.
"They now face a lengthy spell behind bars, but that will never bring Cole back to his family and loved ones, and my thoughts remain with them this evening."
