Covid: Hundreds gather for Manchester illegal rave
Hundreds of people who ignored Covid rules to attend an illegal rave in a city centre have been condemned as "selfish and dangerous".
People were seen singing and dancing along to a DJ set at the Castlefield Bowl outdoor arena in Manchester on Wednesday evening.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers broke up the gathering and dispersed people.
Councillor Pat Karney said they were "letting Manchester down".
"If you play live music at any of these gatherings your equipment will be seized," said the Labour councillor, who is an associate member of the Manchester City Council executive.
GMP has been contacted for a comment.
On Thursday morning, council workers could be seen clearing rubbish that had been left behind into large blue sacks.
Clean up underway after illegal rave in #Castlefield #Manchester last night. @BBCNWT 1.30 pic.twitter.com/VpaLCAfc49— Andy Gill (@MerseyHack) April 1, 2021
Castlefield Bowl is used for outdoor gigs or gatherings such as a live screening of football matches.
On Tuesday, Heath Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted to say "don't blow it" as thousands gathered to enjoy the weather in outdoor spaces, prompting social distancing concerns.