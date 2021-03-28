Leigh canal murder probe victim named as Scott Anderton
A man whose body was found in a canal has been identified as 33-year-old Scott Anderton.
His body was discovered in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near King Street, Leigh on Thursday morning.
He died after suffering stab wounds and blunt trauma injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and an 18-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have had their time in custody extended.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
A 21-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has since been released with no further action.
The family of Mr Anderton, from Leigh, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
