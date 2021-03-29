Avian Flu: Turkeys culled after outbreak at Cheshire poultry farm
- Published
About 4,500 turkeys are being culled because of an outbreak of bird flu at a poultry farm in Cheshire.
Workers raised the alarm when they noticed birds becoming unwell at the commercial premises in Tarporley, Cheshire West and Chester Council said.
Test results have identified that the strain of avian flu is a low pathogenic one. The risk to public health is very low, Public Health England added.
Nevertheless, a temporary restriction zone has been created around the farm.
The 1km (0.6 mile) area has been established to stop the movement of birds and prevent the spread of infection.
The order does not restrict the movement of people, however.
Council officers will be going door-to-door in the restricted area to explain the situation and to establish if any of 200 to 300 properties in the area are being used to keep poultry.
