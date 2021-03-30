Walkden fire: Men guilty of murdering mother in house blaze
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a mother who died almost two years after an arson attack on her home that also killed four of her children.
Michelle Pearson, 37, was badly injured in a petrol bomb blaze at the house in Walkden, Greater Manchester, in December 2017.
Zak Bolland, 26, and David Worrall, 28, were convicted of murdering her four children at an earlier trial.
The pair will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 21 April.
Courtney Brierley, 23, who was Bolland's girlfriend at the time of the attack, will be sentenced at the same hearing after previously pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Mrs Pearson.
Jurors were told the fatal fire was the culmination of a series of tit-for-tat attacks, with Bolland and Worrall involved in a feud with Mrs Pearson's son Kyle.
The pair smashed a kitchen window and threw two petrol bombs inside, trapping the family upstairs.
Demi Pearson, 15, eight-year-old Brandon and Lacie, seven, died while Mrs Pearson was rescued along with her three-year-old daughter Lia, who died in hospital two days later.
Her eldest son, Kyle, 16, managed to escape the fire through a window.
The court heard how Mrs Pearson "clung on to life" after suffering 68% burns to her body in the blaze.
Four months later, she came out of a coma and was informed of her children's deaths. She died on 25 August 2019.
Bolland and Worrall were previously jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years and 37 years respectively for the murder of Mrs Pearson's four children.
Brierley was sentenced to 21 years for their manslaughter.