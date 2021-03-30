Rochdale rape: Man jailed for attacking woman 'lost in park'
- Published
A man who pretended to help a woman lost in a park before raping her has been jailed for 11 years, police said.
Phillip Leece, 32, attacked the woman after offering to guide her through secluded woodland in Rochdale in 2019.
Greater Manchester Police said Leece, of Chadderton, left her "in the cold on the floor, not knowing where she was".
After initially trying to blame his victim for what happened, Leece later pleaded guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
Police said the woman was walking through Broadfield Park in March 2019 when she was approached by Leece, who asked her if she was OK.
The woman told Leece she was lost. Believing that he was trying to help her, she began walking with him, police said.
Shortly afterwards, though, Leece pushed her face down on to the floor and, despite her pleas for him to get off, raped her.
'Lack of remorse'
"This was a shocking attack," said Det Con Russ Clarke. "Leece pursued this woman into a secluded wooded area and exploited her for his own sexual gratification.
"After he had finished, he left her in the cold, on the floor, not knowing where she was and in an extreme state of distress."
Victims of sexual offences are automatically guaranteed lifelong anonymity from the moment they make an allegation.
In a previous hearing Leece, of Whitstable Close, admitted to identifying a sexual offence complainant and was fined £120.
Det Con Clarke said Leece's lack of remorse was evident when he "attempted to place blame upon the victim and discredit the compelling forensic evidence" against him.
"From the outset, the victim in this case has shown great strength and bravery," the detective added.
Leece must also sign the sex offenders' register for life and was handed a restraining order.