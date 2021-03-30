Covid: Surge testing in Bolton after South African variant case found
Surge testing has been introduced in Bolton after a case of the South African Covid-19 variant was found.
The Department of Health said extra testing was being deployed at Wingates Industrial Estate in the BL5 postcode and workers there should take a test even if they do not have symptoms.
Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals who test positive.
Testing for the variant, also known as 501.V2 or B.1.351, began in other areas of England on 1 February.
A government spokesman said any positive cases would be "sequenced for genomic data to help increase our understanding of Covid-19 variants and their spread within these areas".
A mobile testing unit has been set up at AirVault Inflatable and Trampoline Park and will remain open until 12 April.
The largest businesses in the area will also be given testing kits to distribute to their employees, Bolton Council said.
According to the latest public health figures, Bolton currently has 107.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people - a slight drop from 108.2 cases in the previous week.
Bolton Council's director of public health Dr Helen Lowey said the "risk of any onward spread" from the single identified South African variant case was "low" and the testing measures were "precautionary".
She added that there was "no evidence" that the variant causes more severe illness.
