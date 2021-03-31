Manchester police car chase: Five hurt, two critically, in crash
Two teenagers have been critically injured and another person seriously hurt in a crash involving a taxi and a car that was being pursued by police.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the driver of a "suspicious" vehicle failed to stop for officers at 03:45 BST close to Mauldeth Road West.
Shortly after a pursuit, the green Ford Focus was in collision with the cab.
A 17-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries, police said, while the 18-year-old man's life is not in danger.
A taxi passenger was in a "serious" condition and a police officer got glass in his eye.
The taxi driver received only minor injuries, added a GMP spokesman.
'Investigation'
Police said the Focus driver made off from the scene on foot and "his whereabouts remain unknown".
No arrests have been made.
Under the usual protocol, GMP said it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and an investigation was already under way.