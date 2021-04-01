Captain Sir Tom Moore: Street artist creates mural in Manchester
A mural in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore has been created in Manchester.
Street artist Akse P19 has painted the artwork in tribute to the 100-year-old, who died on 2 February after contracting coronavirus.
The Army veteran won the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden during the first lockdown, raising almost £33m for NHS charities.
The mural has been painted on the corner of Tib Street and Thomas Street in the city's Northern Quarter.
Akse P19 is the artist behind a number of murals in the city including a tribute to NHS workers and George Floyd, who died after being arrested in the US in May.
The street artist also created a mural to footballer Marcus Rashford in Withington in recognition of the Manchester United star's successful campaign to extend free school meals.
