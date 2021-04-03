Stockport sex assault: Woman attacked while walking home
- Published
A woman has been sexually assaulted by two men in a "shocking ordeal" as she walked home, police have said.
The victim was attacked in a wooded area off Welkin Road in Bredbury, Stockport, near to the tunnels under the M60 at 05:40 BST on 23 March.
Greater Manchester Police said the woman was walking along the public footpath at the rear of Brindale Road when she was approached by the two men.
The pair were dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas, the force said.
One of the men is described as being white, about 6ft tall (1.8m) and slim while the second man was white, 6ft tall (1.8m), of a larger body size and wearing a waterproof coat and leather gloves.
Det Con Paul Garner described the attack as a "shocking and terrible ordeal" and urged anyone with information to come forward.
