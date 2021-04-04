Manchester crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Manchester.
Officers were called to the crash at the junction of Clayton Street and Ashton New Road at 06:50 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said the pedestrian - a 46-year-old man - was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of a blue Seat Ibiza remained at the scene to assist police with inquiries and no arrests have made, the force added.
Sgt Matthew Waggett said inquiries were ongoing to locate the man's next of kin.
