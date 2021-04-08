Chorlton stabbing: Boy, 16, seriously injured in street attack
A boy has been left seriously injured in hospital after being stabbed multiple times on a street, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police officers found the 16-year-old near the junction of Hardy Lane and Barlow Moor Road in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester at about 18:55 BST on Wednesday.
A force spokesman said the boy was taken to hospital and remains in a "serious but stable" condition.
He added that no arrests had been made.
