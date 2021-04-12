Levenshulme man jailed for strangling mother at home
A man who strangled his mother in their family home has been jailed after being convicted of her manslaughter.
Hyacinth Morris, 67, was killed at the home in Levenshulme, Manchester, on 7 May 2020 after being attacked by her son Leroy Panton.
The 40-year-old admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at Manchester Crown Court.
He was jailed for six years and eight months.
A statement for Ms Morris's family said: "Losing Hyacinth, who was a loving sister, aunt and daughter, has been heart-breaking and difficult to come to terms with.
"We miss her very much. We wished that her and Leroy had confided in us all.
"Mental health is an illness that people feel embarrassed by and try to hide it.
"We know that Leroy hurts more than us if that is possible, and has to come to terms with the loss of his mother. He was not in his right mind."
Greater Manchester Police said her body was discovered by a concerned relative.
A spokesman added: "A post-mortem revealed Hyacinth's death was not of natural causes and extensive CCTV and forensic enquiries concluded that the person responsible for her death was Panton."
