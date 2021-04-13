Oldham double stabbing: Man in critical condition
A man is in a critical condition and a woman was wounded after they were both stabbed.
Officers found a man, 34, with stab wounds, and a woman, 42, with facial injuries at a house in Ashford Walk in Oldham, Greater Manchester, at about 10:50 BST on Monday.
Police said they were searching for a 21-year-old man in connection with the attacks. No arrests have been made.
Det Ch Insp Wes Knights described the incident as "vicious and brutal".
The offender ran off after the stabbing, which happened after a dispute between the three people, police said.
A cordon remains in place on Ashford Walk while inquiries continue.
