Prince Philip: Greater Manchester mayor says death 'a sad day for all'
Flags will be flown at half-mast across Greater Manchester during eight days of national mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh, it has been confirmed.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the duke, who died earlier, had been an "ever-present in our lives".
Manchester City Council will open an online book of condolence on Saturday.
Premier League sides Manchester City and Manchester United also shared tributes, with the latter posting a picture of the duke and Sir Matt Busby.
Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time.
Mr Burnham said he remembered the duke's visit to Leigh in 2009 to open the Leigh Sports Village stadium, when he was the town's MP, "with great fondness".
"This is a sad day for us all," he added.
Paying tribute, Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said the duke had visited the city "on numerous occasions throughout the years, most recently in 2012 as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Tour".
He added that the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme had "also helped set a great many young people on the path to adventure".
A council spokesman asked people to not lay flowers in the city due to the pandemic.
'Served with dedication'
Among the duke's most recent visits to the region were the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, where he was caught on camera playing with a floating balloon, and the official opening of the BBC's offices in MediaCity, Salford, in 2012.
Elsewhere in the region, Bolton mayor Linda Thomas confirmed books of condolence will be opened "for the Bolton community to visit and share their feelings at this sad time".
Rugby league club Leigh Centurions said it was "deeply saddened" at the death of the duke.
Everyone at Leigh Centurions is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Queen and the Duke Of Edinburgh officially opened @lsvstadium in 2009.
Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said everyone at the force "offers our condolences" to the Queen and the Royal Family.
He said Prince Philip "served our country with dedication", adding: "May he rest in peace."