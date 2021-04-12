Manchester Arena Inquiry: Mum noticed 'odd' bomber before blast
A mother has told how she noticed the Manchester Arena bomber minutes before he detonated his device and then "desperately" searched for her daughter in the "chaos" afterwards.
Sarah Nellist was near the box office in the City Room foyer when the May 2017 blast happened, an inquiry heard.
She said bomber Salman Abedi "looked odd" stood there at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.
Ms Nellist was injured and knocked to the ground by the force of the blast.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more were injured when Abedi, 22, detonated his device at the end of the concert on 22 May 2017.
Ms Nellist, from North Wales, told the inquiry she spotted the bomber dressed all in black and carrying a large rucksack waiting near her as thousands of "excited young girls" began streaming out of the arena doors.
"There [were] mums and dads there and I thought maybe he was there for a sister and he did not want to be there," she said.
Ms Nellist said she noticed Abedi detonate the bomb "in the corner of my eye".
"The only way I can describe it, it was like black powder paint. A high-pitched sound I have never experienced anything like before and the heat was just unbelievable," she said.
"I was trying to stand. There was a loud fire alarm going off. I couldn't really hear properly. I ran to the concourse desperately trying to search for my daughter and niece.
"I was trying to call my daughter, she answered her phone but I could not hear her."
'Horror'
Ms Nellist told the hearing she managed to meet up with her 17-year-old daughter and six-year-old niece outside the arena and they made their way to their car.
She said heard her daughter's ticket had been a Christmas present and it was her niece's first concert.
The inquiry is now dealing with the experiences of the survivors and events immediately before and after the detonation of the bomb.
Counsel to the inquiry, Paul Greaney QC, warned that some of the evidence would be highly traumatic.
He said survivors had described a scene of youngsters giddy with excitement, feelings of joy and happy faces and excited little girls having the "time of their lives" contrasted with the "horror shortly after".
The inquiry continues.