Eccles taxi driver drove into canal after sat nav error

Published
image copyrightGreater Manchester Police
image captionThe driver was rescued by police after his car went into the Bridgewater Canal

A taxi driver who drove into a canal after following his sat nav device had to be rescued by police.

The driver had made a left turn off Bridgewater Way in Eccles, Greater Manchester, and drove into the Bridgewater Canal on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers hauled out the black vehicle and rescued the driver, who the force said was "embarrassed".

Greater Manchester Police said it was a "very lucky escape".

