Murder arrests over Eccles fatal stabbing
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death.
Greater Manchester Police said officers found the 41-year-old in a property on Liverpool Road, Eccles in Salford, at about 11:10 BST following a report of a disturbance.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Rick Thompson said there was "no immediate threat to the wider community" and the two arrested 34-year-olds remained in custody.
Appealing for information, he added that officers were "working at pace" to establish what had happened.
