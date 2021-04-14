Oldham academy named after stained glass artist
An academy trust has published its designs for a 1,200-pupil secondary school which is named after a stained glass artist.
If approved, the Brian Clarke Church of England Academy will be constructed on Booth Street in Oldham and will open in March 2023.
Oldham-born Brian Clarke is known for creating large-scale mosaic projects.
The Cranmer Education Trust said the academy would help with demand for secondary school places in the area.
While a planning application for the school has yet to be submitted, the trust said it would be funded by the Department for Education.
Its designs include a four-storey building with 112 parking spaces, developed by construction business Willmott Dixon.
The trust's chief executive Julie Hollis said the academy would "increase parental choice" by providing an additional 240 school places per year in the area.
The Church of England school will also serve different faiths and denominations, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LRDS) said.