Eccles stabbing: Man released with no further action
No further action is being taken against a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Salford.
Greater Manchester Police said officers found the 41-year-old in a property on Liverpool Road, Eccles, on Monday night after a report of a disturbance.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, both aged 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder. One has been released with no further action and the other has been released on bail.
