Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomber's brother will be ordered to appear
- Published
The elder brother of the Manchester Arena bomber will be told he must appear in person to give evidence at the public inquiry into the attack.
Ismail Abedi has so far refused to answer questions in case he incriminates himself.
However, he will be issued a legal notice by chairman of the inquiry Sir John Saunders that will compel him to attend and answer questions.
Paul Greaney QC said he had been given "every chance" to co-operate.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Salman Abedi detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Mr Greaney, the counsel to the inquiry, said Ismail Abedi's solicitor had been contacted multiple times to ask for a statement.
He said the inquiry legal team contacted the solicitor again in October last year after footage was broadcast of a BBC journalist asking him questions.
The letter said: "We have seen yesterday's BBC interview approaching Ismail Abedi - in light of that I wish to make contact again to ask for Abedi's assistance with providing a statement to the inquiry on the matters he has been asked to address.
"He has potentially important and significant evidence."
Neither Ismail or his solicitor responded, Mr Greaney said.
On Friday, the hearing's lawyers wrote again to Ismail's solicitor in light of an expert report written for the inquiry considering the radicalisation of Salman and his brother Hashem Abedi, who is serving a life sentence for murdering the 22 people killed in the bombing.
The letter said: "There are matters within the report in particular about the background and family life of Salman and Hashem where the chairman will be assisted with comments from your client.
"The inquiry is a search for the truth and Ismail Abedi is in a unique position to assist with the investigation."
A notice will also be served on Abdalroauf Abdallah, who Salman Abedi visited in prison before the attack and who has also refused to co-operate with the inquiry.
Abedi's friend Ahmed Taghdi will also be told he must appear in person.
The inquiry continues.