Lawrence Jones: Former UKFast boss faces second rape charge
- Published
The co-founder of an internet technology firm has been charged with a second count of rape.
Lawrence Jones, co-creator of Manchester-based UKFast, was charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault in January.
The 52-year-old, of Brooks Drive in Hale Barns, Trafford, pleaded not guilty to the five charges in February.
Police have now charged Mr Jones with a sixth offence after a further allegation was made in January.
This is alleged to have taken place in Salford in 1993, police said.
The original offences are alleged to have taken place in 2010 and 2013 in London, Greater Manchester and Wales.
Mr Jones has previously denied the allegations and said he was determined to clear his name.
He will next appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 21 April in connection with the most recent charge.
A trial for the previous charges is due to take place at Manchester Crown Court in February 2022.
Mr Jones, who was awarded an MBE for Services to the Digital Economy in 2015, stood down from UKFast in 2019.
