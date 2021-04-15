Security guards charged with University of Manchester racial assault
- Published
Two security guards have been charged with racially or religiously aggravated assault following an incident at the University of Manchester.
Police received a report of racially aggravated public order two days after the incident on 14 November.
Mohammad Akram, 54, of Plodder Lane, Bolton, and Christopher Worden, 56, of Old Road, Failsworth, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court in May.
They are charged with aggravated common assault by beating.
