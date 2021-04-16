Sale tram stop stabbing: Boy, 16, suffers life-changing injuries
A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and left with life-changing injuries while waiting with friends for a tram.
Greater Manchester Police described the attack at Sale Metrolink tram stop as a "random attack".
A 19-year-old man has been held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the stabbing on Wednesday night.
Police said the victim's injuries were "really nasty".
The force said it was working at "great pace" and the boy's attackers are not believed to have been known to him.
He was stabbed in the face, neck and body and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Det Insp Nicola Walton said: "From our initial findings so far, we believe this incident was a random attack and we've been working at great pace since the report came in to establish how the boy's injuries came to be."