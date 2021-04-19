Steven McMyler: Wigan man 'murdered for £11k Rolex watch'
- Published
A man was kicked to death in church gardens by a gang who robbed him of his £11,000 Rolex watch, a court has heard.
Dad-of-two Steven McMyler was attacked as he sat on a bench in the grounds of Wigan Parish Church on 6 August.
Manchester Crown Court heard he had been drinking in a nearby pub with Lewis Peake, 29, who decided to rob the 18-carat watch he was wearing.
Mr Peake, another man and two boys, aged 14 and 17, deny his murder and a fifth man is not fit to face trial.
Michael Wilson, of Northfield Close in Kirkby, Mr Peake, of James Street in Bolton, and the two teenage boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also deny an alternative count of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.
A fifth man, 20-year-old Jordan Short, is unwell and not able to participate in the trial, jurors were told.
Mr Peake first tried to persuade two youths outside The Raven pub to help him rob Mr McMyler and was said to have promised them £100 to assault him, the court heard.
'Kicked forcefully'
Prosecutor Mark Ford QC said Mr Peake was "not so easily deterred" as he and Mr McMyler walked to the church gardens.
He told jurors "purely by chance" Mr Short, Mr Wilson, 20, and the two youths arrived at Wigan Wallgate railway station from Liverpool and walked past the church.
A short discussion took place and grainy CCTV footage captured the fatal attack on Mr McMyler, the court heard.
Mr Ford said it was "apparent the defendants engaged in a joint enterprise to rob him".
Mr McMyler was "kicked forcefully to the head" by Mr Short and never regained consciousness, the court heard.
The group who had arrived from Liverpool then turned on Mr Peake with the youngest defendant - aged 13 at the time - hitting him over the head with a bottle as they demanded cash, Mr Ford said.
Jurors heard a bleeding Mr Peake ran away as the other four fled the church and took a taxi back to Merseyside.
Mr McMyler had returned from a trip to London to his home on the afternoon of the attack and still had his suitcase with him.
The court heard Mr Peake later returned to the scene as Mr McMyler lay unconscious "with his face purple" and made off with his phone and suitcase.
When arrested, Mr Peake claimed he was a victim and said the other defendants took £200 from him.
The Rolex Submariner watch has never been recovered.
The trial continues.