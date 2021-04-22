Salford stabbing: Murder arrest after teenager dies in attack
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in a "targeted attack".
Officers were alerted to the stabbing on Peveril Road, Salford, at about 20:15 BST on Wednesday .
Greater Manchester Police said the teenager was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest but he died a short time later.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning while investigations continue.
Police have increased patrols in the area and have urged anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Wilkinson said: "These are the very early stages of our investigation but inquiries so far [indicate] that this is a targeted attack."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk