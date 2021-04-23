Strangeways raids: Police seize fake designer goods worth £15m
Police have seized more than 45,000 fake designer goods worth £15m.
Counterfeit clothes, watches, bags and medication were found during raids in the Strangeways area of Manchester.
Four premises were targeted over three days based on intelligence from a previous counterfeit goods investigation.
Six people were arrested on suspicion of importation and distribution offences. A seventh was held for intent to illegally supply prescription drugs.
The raids, carried out by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and City of London Police, revealed stashes of fake branded handbags, shoes, perfume, make-up and sunglasses.
About 45,000 items were seized with an estimated loss to brands of £15m if sold at retail price, City of London Police said.
Insp Helen Hallworth, of GMP, said: "Please be under no false illusions that the selling of counterfeit goods is a victimless crime.
"Selling counterfeit goods is illegal and the money made in these shops helps to fund organised crime."
Supt Peter Ratcliffe, of the City of London Police's Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), said the seizure "should send a strong message to other criminals involved in counterfeit goods that it won't be tolerated".
