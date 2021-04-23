BBC News

Oliver Bel: Ex-Cambridge student convicted of offence

image captionOliver Bel is due to be sentenced next month

A former Cambridge University student has been found guilty of possessing a bomb-making instruction manual.

Oliver Bel, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, was convicted of collecting information useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The 24-year-old had a copy of the so-called Anarchist Cookbook on 15 November, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Bel, of Ferneyfield Road, Chadderton, is due to be sentenced on 21 May.

