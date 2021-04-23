Oliver Bel: Ex-Cambridge student convicted of offence
A former Cambridge University student has been found guilty of possessing a bomb-making instruction manual.
Oliver Bel, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, was convicted of collecting information useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
The 24-year-old had a copy of the so-called Anarchist Cookbook on 15 November, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Bel, of Ferneyfield Road, Chadderton, is due to be sentenced on 21 May.
