Leigh rape attack: Girl, 14, assaulted near park
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has been raped near a park, police have said.
She was walking near Westleigh Park in Leigh, Wigan, between 16:00 BST and 17:30 BST on Thursday when she was approached by an unknown man.
He pulled her into bushes and escaped after the attack, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Officers are appealing for information and asked locals to review CCTV footage after the girl's detailed description of the offender.
Supt Mark Kenny, from GMP, said: "The girl is receiving care from specialist officers while we investigate this terrifying attack. Our thoughts are with her and her family.
"She has shown immense bravery in recounting a very detailed description of the offender, and we are hopeful someone may recognise the person described."
The offender has been described as white with green eyes and a black tattoo on the right side of his neck.
He is about 6ft (1.8m) tall, aged about 20, and has a southern accent.
He was wearing a black-hooded top, black face mask, black jogging bottoms with two white stripes at the sides, and green trainers with black laces that have a grey trim near the sole.
He was also wearing camouflage gloves with bobble grips on the palms.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk