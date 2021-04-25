Man run over by own car as it rolled downhill in Bolton
- Published
A man has died after being struck by his own car as he tried to stop it rolling down a hill, police have said.
The 69-year-old's Kia Sportage began rolling down Crompton Vale in Bolton as he returned to it from a walk at about 14:40 BST on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police said while attempting to stop it, he was run over and despite the efforts of paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Philip Shaw said it appeared to be "a tragic accident".
"It remains important that we conduct an investigation into the circumstances of this incident to make sure the family have answers to why this happened," he said.
He urged anyone "who witnessed the incident, saw the car prior to the man's return to it, or has any information that may assist our inquiries to get in touch".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk