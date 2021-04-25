Josiah Norman stabbing: Murder charges over teeanger's death
Two people have been charged with murder over the death of a teenager who was stabbed in the street.
Seventeen-year-old Josiah Norman died after being attacked on Peveril Road, Salford on Wednesday evening, Greater Manchester Police said.
Kaylan Crankshaw, 27, of Dauntsey Avenue, Salford and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder.
They are due before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The force said a 19-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.
