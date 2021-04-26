Bury fire: Major incident declared over landfill blaze
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a fire "the size of a football pitch" at a landfill site.
The blaze broke out on Sunday night in Bury, Greater Manchester, near the M66 motorway, with the fire service declaring a major incident.
A large plume of smoke from the site in Pilsworth Road could be seen from miles around.
The motorway is open but drivers have been advised to "take care" at junction three near Whitefield.
Nearby residents have also been urged to keep windows and doors closed, the fire service said.
Paul Duggan of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "The smoke plume can be seen for miles around and the easterly wind means it is drifting across the motorway and in the direction of Ainsworth."
While urging caution, he added the smoke "does not pose any significant risk to people's health".
He said conditions were not easy as the surface "around the size of a football pitch" was uneven and crews would remain there for the rest of the day.